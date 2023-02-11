Home News Alto Baudó: $4,626 million for the police station in Pie de Pató
Alto Baudó: $4,626 million for the police station in Pie de Pató

On February 10, 2023, the Alto Baudó mayor’s office began the process to contract the designs and construction of the Pie de Pató police station, worth 4,161 million pesos.

On February 6, 2023, the Alto Baudó mayor’s office began the process to contract the supervision of the designs and construction of the Pie de Pató police station, for a value of 465 million pesos.

Other recruitment processes in Alto Baudó in recent weeks:

On February 2, 2023, the Alto Baudó mayor’s office began the process to contract the supply of school kits for victim and vulnerable students of the municipality, worth 235 million pesos.

On January 13, 2023, the Alto Baudó mayor’s office began the process to contract the lease of a van with a driver for the service of the municipal administration, worth 161 million pesos.

On December 14, 2022, the Alto Baudó mayor’s office began the process to contract the opening and rectification of the street that goes from the bridge near the main park to the synthetic field of Pie de Pató, for a value of 151 million pesos.

On December 9, the Alto Baudó mayor’s office began the process to contract the execution of activities of the collective intervention plan (PIC) in some Afro communities from San Francisco de Cugucho to Puerto Aracely, for a value of 249 million pesos.

On December 9, the Alto Baudó mayor’s office began the process to contract the execution of activities of the collective intervention plan (PIC) in some communities of the indigenous reservations of the municipality, for a value of 420 million pesos.

On December 2, the Alto Baudó mayor’s office began the process to hire technical, administrative, and financial supervision for the construction of pedestrian access piers in the rural area of ​​the municipality, for a value of 307 million pesos.

