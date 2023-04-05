Home News Alto Baudó: 50 tons of food in humanitarian aid
Alto Baudó: 50 tons of food in humanitarian aid

Alto Baudó: 50 tons of food in humanitarian aid

On March 29, the municipal administration of Alto Baudó, in coordination with the Unit for Victims, delivered 50 tons of humanitarian aid to several communities that are in confinement due to the disturbance of public order that occurred in February 2023. .

The aid was delivered to the communities of the Jurubirá Chorí Reserve (Christian, Santa Maria de Condoto, Puerto Manzo, Miácora Central , Miácora Chemistry, Mohammed, Cove, Divisa Peña, Felicia, Chiviquidó and Ajido), the Tearade-Biakirude Reserve (High Rock). , Villanueva and Biaquirude) of the independent community council of San Francisco de Cugucho (Pascuita, Mojaudó, Puerto Ángel and Cugucho).

