Álvaro Álvarez and Peter Manjarrés spoke again

In January 2019, the singer Peter Manjarrés and the broadcaster and folklorist Álvaro Alcides Álvarezknown as ‘Triple A’, they starred in one of the most notorious controversies in vallenato folklore in recent years as a result of a comment that the latter made about a song by ‘Caballero’, causing him to call it the ‘cancer of vallenato’.

However, those quarrels seem to have been left behind after four years of enmity. This was announced by the announcer during an interview with the journalist Víctor Sánchez, in which he recounted details of this reconciliation in the middle of a concert at the Carnival of Barranquilla 2023.

“We distanced ourselves a lot, he told me that I was a payolero and a cancer in vallenato, but I responded decently. With Peter there has been jealousy because of the closeness there is with Silvestre, they have had many differences at the timebut in this year’s Carnival of Barranquilla I saw Peter doing an impeccable presentation, I got motivated, I went to the stage and when the batch was over I went there (to the stage) and we hugged “said Alvaro Alvarez.

The announcer also mentioned that he told Peter Manjarrés to leave the grudge behind and that he had not been offended by what he had said when defending his song ‘Delicioso’ that he recorded with Juancho de la Espriella on the album ‘Mundial’.

“I told him: ‘I’ve come to say hello to congratulate you, what a beautiful presentation, forget about what happened, I don’t hold a grudge or feel offended by what you said, each one trilled in a moment of anger.’ He told me to excuse him and that he was having the most difficult time of his life because his mom was dying. (…) About fifteen days later his mother died and I was with him at the funeral home and that’s where we put an end to it. Sometimes we write to each other and leave behind that moment when she showed up with him, we heal the wounds”, he added.

He also said that His current relationship with Peter Manjarrés is goodthey talk through WhatsApp and are always aware of the things that happen in Vallenato music.

It should be noted that the controversy generated comments from various artists and followers of Vallenato music due to the tone of the conversation between the two.

