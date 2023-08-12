Home » Álvaro Díaz at the rhythm of Suky (Adda002)
Álvaro Díaz at the rhythm of Suky (Adda002)

Álvaro Díaz continues to appease his fans’ requests to release new music with “Suki (Adda002)” featuring Rainao.

Last month, her fans launched a campaign to free her upcoming album, Sayonara, on social media with the hashtag #FreeSayonara.

The hashtag currently has 4.5 million views on TikTok, an increase of 1.5 million views since the release of “Poke Freestyle (Adda001)” last Thursday.

“Suki (Adda002)” with Rainao was produced by Albert Hype.

The theme demonstrates the sonic versatility and the ability that Díaz has with his lyrics.

“’SUKI’ is a song that tells a story of this girl who lives her life miles away. Rainao was the perfect artist to help me execute the theme as I envisioned it. Happy to collaborate with one of the coolest artists. I think we can continue doing interesting things in the future,” says Díaz.

Last week, the platinum-certified artist announced his first headlining show in Chile, which is part of his successful Adios Felicilandia tour.

The presentation will take place on September 23 at the Teatro Caupolicán in Santiago de Chile.

Diaz will next perform at the Dale MIXX 2023 festival on August 19 in Monterrey, MX, where he will also present the Sayonara listening booth.

More news and new music from Álvaro Díaz very soon!

