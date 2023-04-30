Álvaro Leyva apologizes for making offensive comments

Álvaro Leyva apologized for making offensive comments at a meeting in the United States with the chancellor of Panama.

In it, he highlighted his respect for the neighboring country and stated that it was not his intention to belittle the Panamanian people and their ambassador in Colombia. Amidst the Atlantic Council in Washington, DC, on April 19, Foreign Minister Alvaro Leyva apologized to Panama, addressed Liliana Fernández Puentes, Panama’s ambassador to Colombia, as a “girl” and called the neighboring nation a ” department”. The event occurred during the official trip of President Gustavo Petro to the United States.

On April 27, 2023, Foreign Minister Leyva apologized through a formal letter and the one that he personally delivered to Ambassador Fernández. He intended to particularly emphasize in it the long-standing positive ties between Colombia and Panama.

“First of all, I must emphasize that the government and the people of Colombia have deep respect and high esteem for Panama and always will. That sentiment has persisted throughout the century of relationships that we will celebrate in 2019,” she said.

In response to his actions, Leyva indicated in the letter that his motivation “was only due to a spontaneous sentimental evocation of a personal nature to the times when our two peoples made up the same homeland.”

He assured him that he did not intend his expressions to offend or inconvenience Panama in any way. Leyva expressed her desire to continue cooperating to achieve the happiness and prosperity of her sister countries.