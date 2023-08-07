Álvaro Leyva assures that Petro will finish his mandate

After various controversies by the National Government, Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva assured that the president, Gustavo Petro, will finish his term in 2026.

Through a video, Leyva defended the Head of State, reaffirming the governability of the current president, stating “those who bet otherwise are very wrong.”

“Thinking with desire is one thing, the truth is another. I know the man. In these clean, transparent fields, do not confuse a family situation, undoubtedly different and difficult to understand, otherwise very, very painful personally for Mr. Petro, with the upright man who governs Colombia, who governs us everyone,” said the minister.

The economist also pointed out that Colombia is not in a ‘crisis’ and that the mandate of the Head of State does not have to be cut.

“The institutions, all strong as a rail, will be further strengthened with the national agreement every time it is most necessary. There was a reason it was enunciated before the present difficulties, in the manner of the Moncloa agreement in Spain that in the transition gave permanent stability to that Nation. Tyrians and Trojans were summoned thinking of the homeland “evidence Leyva.

It should be remembered that these statements occur when

The verdict was announced after the judge will reject the request made by the Prosecutor’s Office to house the deputy from Atlántico in jail, while the investigation against him continues for the crimes of money laundering and illicit enrichment of a public official.

Nicolás Petro will not be able to leave the country either, much less the city of Barranquilla, where he was arrested last weekend, by order of the guarantee judge.