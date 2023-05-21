Home » Álvaro Muñoz Vélez, former mayor of Valledupar, died
Álvaro Muñoz Vélez, former mayor of Valledupar, died

This Saturday, May 20, the death of the agronomist and politician Álvaro Muñoz Vélez, who was mayor of Valledupar and Secretary of Agriculture of the department of Cesar, was announced.

Also read: Alvaro Muñoz Vélez and Esteban Cuello, the first subscribers to El Pilón

For many years, Muñoz Vélez dedicated himself to growing cotton in the department of Cesar. In June 1988 he was appointed Mayor of Valledupar, a position he held for one year, being the last to hold this position by decree in Colombia under the Political Constitution of 1886.

Years later, he served as Secretary of Departmental Agriculture in the government period of Lucas Gnecco Cerchar.

In April 2013, through its pages, EL PILÓN thanked him for being one of the first subscribers to this publishing house since its inception in 1994. “I have been a subscriber practically since the birth of EL PILÓN, as a support for what is ours, what is local, and at the same time to an informative body that gives us fresh news”Álvaro Muñoz Vélez said at the time.

After learning of his death, different political actors from Valledupar and Cesar have sent messages of condolences to his relatives through social networks.

Don’t stop reading: Radical changes in Ernesto Orozco’s campaign to avoid another ‘surprise’ defeat

I regret the departure of Mr. Álvaro Muñoz Vélez. To your wife and children my most sincere condolences in these difficult times”, Councilor Luis Fernando Quintero wrote on his Twitter account.

Likewise, councilor ‘Lalo’ Gnecco expressed: “My most sincere condolences to the Muñoz Pérez family, whom I accompany in this difficult moment, may God give them the strength to cope with this great loss of Mr. Álvaro Muñoz Vélez”.

