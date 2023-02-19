The tours of politicians through different regions of the country start from the date, this in order to make themselves known to the next regional elections that will take place on October 29Therefore, the political battles begin.

One of the greatest exponents of the right in Colombia is the Former President Álvaro Uribe, leader of the Centro Democrático party who in the last hours has shown his closeness to the population of Medellín, this with a view to the upcoming votes.

The former senator also published a series of videos this Sunday, February 19 on his Twitter account, there, he showed that he approached one of the communes of the city of eternal spring where he shared with dozens of citizens who came to greet him and with whom he also shared food.

“We walk the streets of Belén (Medellín) with joy, with love for the task that we have in front of us,” Uribe announced on his social networks.

The former president met with the community in a commune 16 bakery, where they gave him a tray full of fritters, which he began to distribute one by one to the people who greeted him. In the midst of the tumult of inhabitants, Uribe continued to drink his coffee while he distributed the snack.

In the middle of his journey with the population, Uribe made a video together with a teacher from Medellín, affirming the needs and the situation that young people in that area of ​​the country are experiencing.

“With Professor Yenni, in Belén (Medellín) A great reorientation of education is needed and integrate it with credit and seed capital projects for entrepreneurship. The Aburrá Valley has more than 100,000 unemployed young people,” said the former president.

With these accompaniments, the Democratic Center begins the strong campaign in one of the main cities of the country and seeks to put an end to the current administration of Daniel Quintero with which Uribe has had a series of disagreements.