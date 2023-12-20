Álvaro Uribe rejected Gustavo Petro’s project on coca production

Former President Álvaro Uribe spoke out against the draft decree published by the Ministry of Justice that seeks to regulate the cultivation, possession of seeds and the use of coca, cannabis and poppy plantations. According to the former president, it would be about allowing the use of drugs and crops would increase.

“The Government’s draft decree authorizes the industrial use of drugs as a different category from scientific or medicinal use. Generalizing the use is giving way to the destruction of youth, the family and the environment due to the cutting down of the jungle and the contamination of waters,” says former president Uribe Vélez.

The head of the Democratic Center was referring to a draft decree that was published by the Ministry of Justice for comments. The regulations, which are therefore not final, have the objective of regulating the use of poppy and coca plants and the use of unlicensed cannabis plantations for medical, scientific and industrial purposes.

The first two already exist, what this decree seeks is for public entities to be able to buy plants from farmers who have grown them for illicit uses, as a strategy to provide them with a legal possibility to transition to a legal economy.

Industrial use, however, is still not regulated and is what worries former President Uribe Vélez. “Authorizing uses of narcotics other than scientific and medicinal purposes breaks a tacit constitutional consensus that Colombia has had, which does not criminalize the consumer or the producer farmer but maintains illegality so that the State can protect the community,” he said.

The national government headed by President Petro, however, does consider that farmers and consumers have been criminalized by the drug policy approach. His proposal is to provide alternatives for a transition towards the legality of illicit economies and one of the steps is to take advantage of their legal potential.

In this case, the decree considers industrial uses as those processes and products of coca, cannabis and poppy that are not psychoactive substances. Derivatives are included such as foods, beverages, cosmetics, for human or veterinary use, fertilizers, bioinputs, pesticides, polymers, pigments, among others.

In the case of the coca leaf, the project establishes that they must have gone through a degradation process of ecgonine and all the alkaloids or, if their recovery from the final product is possible, they must not be financially viable. That is, they must be products that cannot end up converted into cocaine.

“Only non-controlled products based on poppy and coca plants, and coming from the use of poppy, cannabis and coca plantations, including those obtained within the framework of research activities, may be marketed or transferred under any title for industrial purposes. In any case, the commercialization and investment of the resulting economic revenues may be carried out only within the framework of strategies of transition to licit economies with communities in territories with the presence of crops for illicit use, with prior authorization from the National Council on Narcotic Drugs,” the decree says. .

However, for former President Álvaro Uribe, the proposed regulations will not offer a solution for the illicit use of plant crops based on psychoactive substances, but rather an incentive for more people to participate in this production.

“Today more than 100 thousand people live from the cultivation and distribution of narcotics. The promotion of growth will lead to a much larger number and the enormous difficulty of finding income alternatives for these people when these drugs go out of fashion or citizens demand a Government that truly confronts them,” said the former president. With Infobae

