Why was this rectification given?

This tweet from former President Uribe comes after the Colombian Prosecutor’s Office summoned him for next April 17 for an investigation that is being followed for the crime of aggravated slander against journalist Daniel Coronell, that entity reported on Tuesday.

“The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation sent a communication to the parties (Uribe and Coronell) so that they appear next Monday, April 17, before the Delegate Prosecutor before the Supreme Court of Justice that is conducting an investigation against the former president for the crime of aggravated slander “detailed the agency in a statement.

The objective of this procedure is “to transfer the indictment, make the evidentiary discovery, and carry out a new conciliation between the complainant journalist and the defendant former president.”

According to Coronell, president of Cambio magazine and former president of Univisión News, the procedure is not conciliation but rather “the communication of charges against the former president”, who governed Colombia between 2002 and 2010, for “the crime of aggravated slander” of which he is a victim.

The prosecution explained that “The facts that triggered the investigation refer to a complaint that the journalist filed against the former president for the publication that the politician made on April 6, 2017 on his Twitter account.”

On that occasion, Uribe said that Coronell – who for many years has investigated the former president – “must submit to the JEP (Special Jurisdiction for Peace, created by the agreement that the Government and the FARC signed in 2016 to end the armed conflict ) to confess his crime of drug trafficking”.

It may interest you: Beto Coral publicly retracts accusations against Álvaro Uribe

On March 30, the former president charged Coronell again and said that he has no evidence that he was a drug trafficker, but that he did. “He was sponsored by drug trafficking.”

“He is also a dark character in the way he infiltrates justice. He does biased political journalism, which presents him as an investigative,” said the former president.

Faced with this situation, the Foundation for Press Freedom (FLIP) described what Uribe said as “indictments are irresponsible and dangerous because they increase” the risk of Coronell.

“On other occasions, Uribe’s retaliatory comments to Coronell have generated subsequent threats that pose a risk to the integrity of the journalist, who for more than twenty years has been the victim of harassment, harassment, and death threats.”said FLIP.

With information from EFE Agency*