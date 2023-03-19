This Saturday March 18, Former President Álvaro Uribe spoke about one of the most talked about topics in recent weeks. It was one of the political reforms that the National Government headed by Gustavo Petro is proposing. These are policies that seek to modify the current labor system.

The former president and one of the most important leaders of the Democratic Center issued a statement in the last hours in which he spoke of the points with which he did not agree with the reform filed on March 16 before the Congress of the Republic, mentioning that this would negatively impact the Colombian business community, giving a series of arguments that were extended in a document published on his Twitter.

“Labor Reform will be harmful to workers and to employers. We propose as an alternative that a Five-Year Agreement for Salary and Productivity Increase be promoted without further complicating labor regulations,” he wrote in the description of a publication on his Twitter account where He formally exposed point by point the disagreements they had:

“We have proposed a fraternal economy with lower taxes for employers and better remuneration for workers; this labor reform excites workers and will later frustrate them. Its regulations aim at not generating formal employment due to excess costs and regulations”, begins by mentioning the document”, begins by saying the statement.

Other points that the Colombian ex-president exposes have to do with the increase in labor costs, he also talks about the inconveniences for both employers and workers in some points since it reduces taxes for companies and companies that contribute to the generation of employment : “He excess costs and regulations can affect this primary need of the country”.

Likewise, in a politician from Antioquia, he brought up the situation of countries in the region such as Argentina and Venezuela: “This reform puts us in the situation of Argentina, where there is no generation of formal employment and poverty is growing. Jorge Colina says when referring to the critical situation of growth of informality in that country, ”he asserted, adding in another point.