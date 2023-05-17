Álvaro Uribe’s response to Mancuso for his statements before the JEP

Mancuso requests a private meeting on Uribe, Serpa and Pastrana at the JEP

The paramilitary group reportedly acted to favor the campaign of certain candidates during the March and May 2002 elections in which Álvaro Uribe was elected President of the Republic.

However, what ended up surprising the audience was that, before giving more details, Mancuso asked the JEP for a private meeting to discuss the case of the three politicians. This is because, according to him, the issue “compromises people’s safety and because they are also people who have a lot of power.”

Trending: Why is the case of Érika Aponte a femicide?

In this way, new chapters continue to be opened in Mancuso’s passage through the Special Jurisdiction for Peace, this time pointing directly at powerful politicians. Accusations that, yes, must be supported with evidence and duly investigated by the JEP to determine their veracity.

“For these elections, in 2002, the Self-Defense Forces intervened directly in the congressional elections in 2002, and also in the presidential elections. There was also support in the elections, for example, for Horacio Serpa, Pastrana and Uribe”, explained Mancuso, who nevertheless asked the magistrates of the Jurisdiction of Peace for a private hearing to provide more details in this regard.