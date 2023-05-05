Alvisi Kirimoto x Widow Revolution | the Venetian artist celebrated at the M9 Museum in Mestre

Mestre (VE), 5 May – 26 November 2023

After the 2020 exhibition inside the Palazzo Reale Milano, created on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the artist’s birth, the the Emilio Vedova – Alvisi Kirimoto association, the latter engaged in setting up a new exhibition in the Veneto region.

To host the retrospective – open to visitors from May 5th to November 26th (closing date of the Venice Biennale) – will be the young M9 museum, with an exhibition site specific designed specifically by the Roman studio together with the curator Gabriella Belliwhich required the definition of three distinct areas.

Once through the entrance, marked by the corridor on the second floor – designed as an introductory space in which to delve into the figure of Emilio Vedova and the historical period of reference, dotted with crucial events for the entire history of the 1900s – the exhibition design develops starting from the conformation of the hallconsisting of an asymmetrical space of over 1200 square meters illuminated from above by the museum’s shed roof.

Here Alvisi Kirimoto has imagined a decisive sign that invades and divides the room, indicating the directions to the visitor: “Like a big splinter – explains, in fact, Massimo Alvisico-founder of the studio – the structure defines three scenarios linked to the cycles of works exhibited among the artist’s fundamental masterpieces: …in continuum, interpenetrations/translations ’87/’88; the Plurimi of the Absurdes Berliner Tagebuch ’64; Discs and Rounds; while the works on the wall, associated with particular historical moments of the 1900s, are intended instead as seals, accents, which tell the war conflicts in which Vedova participates vigorously».

The aforementioned “splinter” represents a complex structure that separates and at the same time connects the areas to best show the cycles of works on display and the subtle network of relationships between them. It consists of three folded and asymmetrical sheets that mark the space and shape its profile, with the flaps detached from each other so as to let the gaze filter through the joints, and read the structure as a single articulated element, a real tool of work.

concept and study models | © Studio Daido

The 3 moments of the exhibition

Through the large openings that look towards the city, the main hall amplifies the urban nature of the installation.

The itinerary then proceeds towards the second defined space, dedicated to the Plurimi of the Absurdes Berliner Tagebuch ’64 cycle, made up of 7 elements made with hinged structures, two of which are suspended, which invade the room. Here the surfaces of the “splinter” have a slight inclination on the vertical axis which expands the sphere of reference, to create spatial tension and dialogue with the dynamism of these irregular works rich in chromatic stratifications.

The third and final section houses the Discs and Tondi, the former floating in space, the latter lying on the ground or hanging from the “splinter”, in a design that leaves the observer free to move without a predefined order.

The labyrinth of works ends with a symbolic and solitary work – “Who burns a book burns a man” – linked to the 1992 Sarajevo library fire.

Finally, in parallel with the works on display, a multimedia black box and a packed program of educational workshops will allow visitors to learn more about the figure of Emilio Vedova.

photo: © Marco Cappelletti

concept and study models | © Studio Daido

photo: © Marco Cappelletti

concept and study models | © Studio Daido

photo: © Marco Cappelletti

WIDOW REVOLUTION

edited by Gabriella Belli



May 5 – November 26, 2023

Museum M9, via Giovanni Pascoli 11, Mestre (VE)

timetables

mer – gio – ven: 10.00 – 18.00

Saturday – Sunday: 10.00 – 19.00

closed on Monday and Tuesday

tickets

whole 10 euros | reduced: 8 eurp



+info: m9museum.it

