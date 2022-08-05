Always share the same destiny with the people and heart-to-heart-on learning and implementing General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the provincial and ministerial seminars



Source: People’s Daily



“All the achievements we have achieved are the result of the joint efforts of the party and the people.” At the seminar on “learning the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches and welcoming the 20th National Congress of the Party” by leading cadres at the provincial and ministerial levels, General Secretary Xi Jinping was deeply impressed. He pointed out: “On the way forward, the whole party must adhere to the fundamental purpose of serving the people wholeheartedly, establish a firm view of the masses, implement the mass line, respect the people’s pioneering spirit, insist that everything is for the people, relying on the people in everything, from the masses, to the masses. Go, always maintain the flesh and blood ties with the people, always accept the people’s criticism and supervision, and always share the same breath, common destiny, and heart-to-heart with the people.”

The question of why people is the touchstone for testing the nature of a political party and a regime. The Communist Party of China is a party that seeks happiness for the broad masses of the people, and the people’s position is the party’s fundamental political position. Since the establishment of our party, serving the people has been written on the party’s banner. The foundation of the party lies in the people, the blood lies in the people, and the strength lies in the people. Born for the people, prospered by the people, always with the people, and striving for the interests of the people are the fundamental starting point and goal of our party to build the party and strengthen the party. The fundamental purpose of the party uniting and leading the people in revolution, construction and reform is to make the people live a good life. No matter how much challenges and pressures they face, no matter how much sacrifices and costs they pay, this will remain unswerving and unshakable. The country is the people, and the people are the country. Fighting the country and defending the country is the heart of the people. Taking the hearts of the people as the heart, breathing with the people, sharing the destiny, and connecting hearts is the original intention of the party and the perseverance of the party.

The people are the creators of history and the fundamental force that determines the future and destiny of the party and the country. The 100-year history of the party is a history of fulfilling the original mission of the party, and it is a history of the party and the people breathing together, sharing destiny, and heart-to-heart. From Shikumen to Tiananmen, from the little red boat to the majestic giant ship, the reason why the Communist Party of China has been able to grow and develop and the reason why socialism with Chinese characteristics can continue to advance is precisely because of the people. We will never forget that after the failure of the Great Revolution, most of the more than 300,000 revolutionaries who died were the masses of the people who followed our party to make the revolution; during the Red Army period, the masses were the impregnable walls of the party and the people’s army; during the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, our party mobilized extensively The masses caused the Japanese aggressors to fall into the vast ocean of the people’s war; the victory of the Huaihai Campaign was achieved by the common people with small carts, and the victory of the Battle of Crossing the River was achieved by the common people with small boats; the achievements of the socialist revolution and construction were achieved by the masses of the people. It came out; the great historical drama of reform and opening up was starring hundreds of millions of people. Today, the Chinese people are more confident, self-reliant, and self-improving, and their ambition, backbone, and confidence have been greatly enhanced. The powerful energy accumulated in the historical process has fully erupted, and an unprecedented historical initiative and historical creativity have emerged. Under the leadership of the party Confidence writes a great history of China‘s development in the new era. Practice has fully proved that the people are the greatest strength of our party’s governance, the solid foundation of our republic, and the foundation of our strong party and rejuvenation of the country.

To build a modern socialist country in an all-round way and to realize the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, the future is bright, the road is tortuous, and there will be many rapids and rapids. We must deeply realize that by winning the trust and support of the people, the party can overcome any difficulties and be able to forge ahead and be invincible. On the new journey, we must adhere to the consistency of respecting the laws of social development and the dominant position of the people in history, the consistency of striving for lofty ideals and the interests of the greatest number of people, the consistency of completing various tasks of the party and the realization of the interests of the people, Never be separated from the masses, share the blessings and difficulties with the masses, share the salt with the salt, and the salt without the salt. We must deeply understand the nature and purpose of the party, adhere to the people-centered development philosophy, always put the people in the highest position in our hearts, take the people’s yearning for a better life as the goal of struggle, and promote the achievements of reform and development to benefit all the people more and more equitably. The common prosperity has made more obvious and substantial progress, and has united more than 1.4 billion Chinese people into a mighty force to promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. We must take the benefit of the people as the most important political achievement, take the people’s support or not, approve or disapprove, happy or unhappy, and promise or promise as the fundamental standard to measure the success and failure of all work, and always want to work together with the people and work together.

The greatest happiness in the world is to strive for the happiness of the people. Let us unite more closely around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core, deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidences”, and achieve the “two maintenances”. We will always have a heart-to-heart connection with the people, share weal and woe with the people, and work in unity with the people. We will continue to realize, maintain and develop the fundamental interests of the vast majority of the people, and continue to push forward the great historical cause of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation!