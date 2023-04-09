By JUAN CARLOS FEIJOÓ GONZÁLEZ

In Venezuela it is impossible not to associate the name Aly Khan with horse racing. A native of the Bolívar state, the land that saw the birth of national horse racing in the mid-19th century, Virgilio Cristian Decán turned the “sport of kings” into “the passion of a people”, since such an elite activity, very little accessible to the Sovereign in most of the countries where it is practiced, it became a national folk tradition thanks, in large part, to the work it carried out in the media.

During his more than fifty-year career at the head of radio and television microphones, Aly Khan, named after Juan Francisco Rodríguez “Don Fulgencio”, was the bearer of a unique style that has been the basis for the narrators of the new generations that have replaced him. The perfect use and the level of knowledge that he possessed of Spanish made him stand out openly, from the description of what happened in each race, to the meaning of the name of some thoroughbred, the latter not limited to Spanish, since he was in love with the good diction and the correct use of words in any language, so he did not hesitate to investigate a name in French, English or any other language, to make it known to the fans.

He broke schemes from the beginning

Virgilio Decán began as a narrator at an early age at the Angostura racetrack, while also dabbling in the description of baseball games. Just beginning the 50’s, already in Caracas, with the goal of becoming a Spanish teacher, and with the certificate of locution recently obtained, an “established institution” in equestrian narration, as was Juan Francisco Rodríguez “Don Fulgencio” , opened the doors of the radio for him, impressed by his innovative and very descriptive style, in which he added never-mentioned details of the race, with perfect control of his breathing and phrases that, over time, became part of popular jargon.

In his early years, he had the opportunity to share, in addition to Don Fulgencio, with Eloy Pérez Alfonzo “Mr. Chips” and had the honor of being the substitute for José Eduardo Mendoza “Miralejos” on Ondas Populares and Radio Cultura.

Horse instructor, his great work

In 1967 Monitor Hípico TV went on the air, on channel 11 (Caracas), passing in 1968 to Channel 8 (Venezuelan Television Chain). This space was broadcast, in the following years, through various channels. It became the reference and main promoter of the equestrian activity in Venezuela. In 1973, Monitor Hípico arrived with its radio version on Radio Rumbos. In the 1980s, television and radio editions for the Valencia and Santa Rita racetracks were added. Equestrian Monitor Favorites It was a program in which Aly Khan shared with a select group of tipsters to guide fans in their bets. When Monitor Hípico Radio arrived at Radio Continente, the spherical structure located on the roof of grandstand B, was baptized as “La Bola Continental”, which today bears the name “Virgilio Decán, Aly Khan”, in his honor.

Hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans gathered very early on Sundays at the “Sellados del 5 y 6”, to make their “little squares”, hoping to match the six winners and thus achieve a succulent booty, which would surely help them to improve their quality of life or to “fill gaps” due to some debt. This act “as religious as going to mass” was completed with gatherings of families and friends to tune into the Monitor Equestrian program in the afternoon with “Prince Aly Khan” around a television, at the head of a select group of communicators, who were in charge of describing the equestrian day of the La Rinconada racetrack, in a unitary marathon that, traditionally was accompanied with a good fish stew or a grill, always with the complement of gatherings or discussions that were given to analyze each of the races that were disputed, celebrating the victories and suffering in the defeats.

A very valuable detail that Monitor Hípico provided to the fans were the microphones with details of the world of horse racing, which had nothing to do with betting, and the fact of repeating the classics of previous years, which made many newly interested in horse racing will fall in love with the activity, raising new generations of fans. All this was part of the mission that Aly Khan had set himself from the beginning with his program.

A gentleman in and out of horse racing

Dr. Virgilio Decán, Spanish teacher and lawyer, was married twice. His three children were born from his marriage to Luisa Teresa Gambus: Ivanova, Igor and Wladimir. And in his second marriage, since 1996, he shared the rest of his life with Ingrid Sahara Du Patrocinio.

Decán never got over the unexpected physical disappearance of his son Igor, who died at just 34 years old and who was part of the Monitor Hípico staff. Later, it was Wladimir who took his brother’s place in the program, even accompanying his father in his role as auctioneer, which was another facet in which Aly Khan rightly dabbled.

If as a narrator and pillar of the development of Venezuelan horse racing, together with The Equestrian Gazette and the Heroes of 1971 (Cañonero, Gustavo Ávila, Juan Arias, Pedro Baptista and Juan Quintero), his role was fundamental, as well as advisor to those who worked with him, always with respect and the intention of training excellent professionals, and boy were they.

To the question, what advice would you give to the new generations of storytellers? Aly Khan responded: “Practice horse storytelling within a framework of seriousness, responsibility, objectivity and respect, especially for the sovereign, for that public that is the great ally of the horse show.” Without a doubt, “Prince Aly Khan is the greatest influencer in hippies, since long before social networks existed”, this was published on Twitter by one of his disciples, Alfonso Rodríguez Vera.

Dr. Decán was related to a large part of the Venezuelan high society, being a personal friend of several presidents and was always considered a celebrity. He was president of the Equestrian Association of Owners, an activity in which he successfully ventured as the owner of great brokers such as Tropic Ana, Guasipati, Silbido, Alguacil or El Príncipe, among others. He even had horses in partnership with the poet, journalist and writer Miguel Otero Silva. In other fights, he was a director of the Aeroclub Caracas, since he was also able, over the years, to become a pilot, making a dream that he had since he was a child come true. Golf, classical music and good food were also his interests.

His career was recognized year after year, receiving the Guaicaipuro de Oro in 24 consecutive editions, the Meridiano de Oro in 15, among others. He also received the Francisco de Miranda Order in its First Class and other national recognitions. He was inducted into the Caribbean Classic Hall of Fame. In his hometown, Ciudad Bolívar, the Guayanés Derby is held in his honor and more recently the Virgilio Decán Classic, Aly Khan Gr.1, was scheduled in La Rinconada. Finally, he received an Honoris Causa Doctorate in Journalism and Equestrian Narrative at the Santa Rosa Catholic University in Caracas.

His name will be immortalized along with that of Francisco José “Pancho Pepe” Croquer, Delio Amado León, Marco Antonio de Lacavalerie “El Musiú” and many others, whose voices will continue to reverberate in the hearts of the fans, like the icons of sports narration in Venezuela.

The eternal Prince Aly Khan

Thanks to this metaverse that video applications on the Internet have become, the new generations will be able to delight in the stories of Aly Khan and those of the old guard will be able to relive those anthology descriptions with the iconic phrases that only he could do. find their way into the Venezuelan heritage, such as “Para todo el mundo”, “De un viaje…”, “Último…”, “La largada en mala…” and the widely used “Allá rodó”, among many others.

Prince Aly Khan always stood out among his best narratives, that of the victory of the horse Victoreado in the 1966 Caribbean Classic in Puerto Rico, or that of the 1971 Preakness Stakes, which meant the double crown for Cañonero along with the heroes of ’71 and he never left out that of that “Venezuelaaaaaa won…”, when Huracán Sí went on to dominate in the 1977 Caribbean Classic played in Puerto Rico.

Aly Khan was also a man of emotions, and proof of this was the anecdotal final of the Clásico República de Venezuela in 1987, when after thinking that Gallardete had already won, he brandished the eternal “Vuelve Sindaco”, which he went on to dominate at the end with a discussion endearing back.

On November 15, 2022, precisely the name day of its eternal director Francisco “Francisconi” Méndez, Virgilio Decán, at the age of 91, went to narrate to that eternal place, where all those horses and horse racing people, including the fans who for so many years enjoyed their invaluable contribution to the spectacle of horse racing.

*Juan Carlos Feijoó González is a writer, journalist and multifaceted professional in horse racing in print, radio and television. His articles have been published in the most important publications dedicated to horse racing on the continent. He is the author of three books: equestrian passion (2005), Heeling and Triple Crown (2007) e History of the Caribbean Equestrian Series 2009-2019.

Lateral vision*

By ALFONSO TUSA

Without specifying the source, I remember that in an interview Virgilio Decán recounted that his beginnings in sports narration began in a baseball stadium back in his native Ciudad Bolívar, when perched on the stands of the central grandstand he described home runs, double plays and pitcher communication. -catcher, then moved to the city’s racetrack and there he began to develop the tone, structure and magic that led him to tell the most shocking stories in horse racing. He had great knowledge, respect and affection for equines. He was the only equestrian storyteller I heard say “the horse comes in the hands”. He became the owner of several thoroughbred specimens, the one I remember most of him is Guasipati, in honor of a town in his Bolívar state. His voice passed from the novel to poetry when Guasipati advanced in the final stretch and could reach the nuances of the most telluric drama if his horse crossed the finish line first. Beyond personal satisfaction, one could read the ecstasy of those who valued the kinetic display of a horse race and the effort of the winning horse. Aly Khan for me was the narrator with the deepest lateral vision I have ever heard, in the midst of the enjoyment of pointing out the details of the front pack, I could perceive at the same time which horse began to appear, to finish off from the bottom, that provided the edge of suspense to his narrative, that anesthetizing substance that transported the listener to the very eye of the hurricane, to the internal hubbub of adrenaline displayed on the racetrack track. It was like watching the leaders and the one who had been charging from the bottom on a split-screen television.

*Excerpt from the article “The voice that magnified horse racing”.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue working hard for censorship-free journalism!