Improve the clinical activities of Centers for Cognitive Disorders and Dementias (Cdcd) and taking care of patients suffering from Alzheimer’s and other dementias: this is the Ulss 1 Dolomiti plan for the next three-year period 2023-2025, but everything is linked to finding new human resources.

It already starts with a big question mark the three-year plan of the CDCs drawn up on the basis of regional indications and which provides for the collaboration between various health professionals: from doctors to nurses to psychologists. To say how things are is the doctor Roberta Padoánneurologist at the head of the Center for Cognitive Disorders at the Feltre hospital who also directly supervised the drafting of the plan.

“The plan calls for a patient with a neurocognitive disorder, as dementia is now called, to be taken care of by a network of professionals. Initially by a case manager who is usually a trained nurse (but also a social and health worker), who goes to the homes of the sick to check their conditions so as to intervene immediately in case of need, avoiding hospitalizations in the emergency room», explains the doctor . «Currently the case manager exists full-time in Feltre, while he is half-service for the CDC of Belluno because he also shares with the department». These then need to be supported by doctors, neurologists or geriatricians, figures who are also almost on the verge of extinction, so much so that “in Belluno and Feltre we are understaffed by a couple of units”, explains Padoan.

But one of the pre-eminent figures for intercepting neurocognitive problems and for starting a patient’s recovery are psychologists. And this is where the situation worsens. «In all of our healthcare company», explains the neurologist, «we only have one psychologist who deals with these problems, Dr. Francesca De Biasi, who, as we understand, cannot give answers to everyone. Furthermore, it would also be necessary to strengthen the figures of nurses in the area to respond immediately to the needs of patients by reducing waiting lists. An occupational therapist would also be needed, but to date there is none in all of our Ulss ».

What Padoan does is a disconsolate analysis of the situation because he is aware that the future prospects are not better. «A case of shortage of doctors is that of Pieve di Cadore where the fact that there cannot be prescribed medicines for dementia is discounted, forcing the patient to go to Belluno», he specifies, adding that «if we have to strengthen Belluno and Feltre, all the more reason we must also do it in Agordo and Pieve, in order not to leaving some already disadvantaged areas unguarded”.

“Taking charge must be transversal, this is the recipe for these diseases starting with general practitioners who must be the trait d’union between the population and the services: for this, information and training activities will also be needed for them”. says the neurologist who then adds: «but before acting on the disease, we must try to prevent it by keeping the brain active. And this is possible through building a network of relationships, through physical activity – at least half an hour of brisk walking a day. In fact, it has been seen that walking every day keeps Alzheimer’s away. Neurocognitive diseases », he concludes, « are on the increase: if until a few years ago we had 100 new visits a year, now we are at 300 for each center and the figure will increase given the aging of the population. Because over the age of 80, dementia affects one in four people, over 90 one in two ».