Amalago Prize, Giovanni Grasso president of the commission – News

Giovanni Grasso will lead the technical commission of the third edition (2023-2024) of the Amalago literary prize. In addition to the president, the commission is composed of Sibyl von der Schulenburg, Giuseppe Polimeni, Flavio Santi, Marco Fornasir. Grasso’s job is to designate three finalist titles from a shortlist of nine semi-finalists nominated by a panel of literary blogs. The list of semi-finalists will be communicated at the end of August. Giovanni Grasso won the Amalago 2022-23 literary prize with “Icarus, the flight over Rome” (Rizzoli 2021). The novel tells the story of Lauro de Bosis, a poet who made anti-fascism a reason for living until he sacrificed himself in an air raid in 1931 after throwing leaflets against the regime on the most important squares of Rome. Grasso is a parliamentary journalist and essayist. He is the author of the biographies of Oscar Luigi Scalfaro and Piersanti Mattarella, edited the Sturzo-Rosselli and Sturzo-Salvemini correspondence, wrote the historical novels “The Kaufmann case” and “The secret of lieutenant Giardina” and the plays “Fuoriusciti ” and “The Kaufmann case”.





He is adviser for the press and communication of the President of the Republic and director of the press office of the President of the Republic since 2015.





Like last year, a tour of the prize winner with events in some of the Municipalities that have granted patronage is planned after the summer. Literary presentations will be made on the three shores of Lake Maggiore (Switzerland, Piedmont and Lombardy) to give readers an opportunity to meet the authors of the most beautiful historical novels. Giovanni Grasso will present his works in the second half of October.



