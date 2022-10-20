Early in the morning he had thought of having some daring souvenir photos taken in front of the Cathedral of Sant’Andrea in Amalfi. Completely naked, covered only by a red cloth, an English tourist had been immortalized on Monday morning in front of the bronze door of the Cathedral.

A photo shoot costing dear to the singular protagonist and to the two photographers, a man and a woman, all foreign tourists, who were reported for obscene acts in a public place, to the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Salerno, after the intervention of the traffic police of Amalfi .

