by admin
Amalfi, tourist poses naked for souvenir photos on the stairs of the Cathedral: three people reported

Early in the morning he had thought of having some daring souvenir photos taken in front of the Cathedral of Sant’Andrea in Amalfi. Completely naked, covered only by a red cloth, an English tourist had been immortalized on Monday morning in front of the bronze door of the Cathedral.

A photo shoot costing dear to the singular protagonist and to the two photographers, a man and a woman, all foreign tourists, who were reported for obscene acts in a public place, to the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Salerno, after the intervention of the traffic police of Amalfi .

