Amalí Residencial, to live with kindness

The Amalí Residencial housing project, which is located in the La Macarena sector, in Dosquebradas, has been designed to be made up of three apartment towers with 8, 11 and 12 floors.

With the construction and adaptation of the sales room and soon with the start of the earth movement, progress is made within the estimated schedule for this Social Interest Housing (VIS) project. It is led by the Urban and Rural Development Company of Dosquebradas (Edos) and will be developed by the Amalí Temporary Union.

Luis Ernesto Valencia Ramírez, manager of Edos, explained and acknowledged that although the uncertainty in the national real estate sector has affected the times of commercialization, as well as the start of works on this project, guarantees and institutional support are given so that local buyers feel secure in the investment.

“We cannot be oblivious to the national and international economic conditions that affect the construction sector in Colombia. However, the most recent announcements from the Government and the actions taken by the Ministry of Housing with the disbursement of subsidies, show us signs of improvement”, Valencia pointed out.

The manager emphasized that “in the case of Amalí Residencial, we are at 70% of sales in the first stage and there are even buyers for the second and third stages. There are many families in Risaralda who are looking for their own home, but they require adequate support in this process”.

From Edos, the invitation is extended to some comments from residents in the areas surrounding this project so that they are well informed because “Amalí complies with all the requirements and parameters of the law, in the same way it is a project led by the local Administration through Edos and the interest lies in investing to improve the entire environment”.

Thus, in this development, the protection of contiguous wetlands, green areas and urban facilities, such as parks and trails that will benefit all residents in the Macarena and Limonar area, has priority.

Amalí Residencial will be carried out in several stages, in which four towers will be built, two of which will be 8 and 11 stories high, with 8 apartments on each floor and two towers 12 stories high, with 8 and 10 apartments on each floor. each level, each tower with elevator, which means that in total the project will have 368 housing units. It should be remembered that Amalí means kindness.

To access government subsidies from Mi Casa Ya, it is necessary to be enrolled in Sisbén IV.

135 current legal minimum wages is the value of the homes in the Social Interest (VIS) programs, while the prices of Priority Interest Housing (VIP) are up to 90 minimum wages.