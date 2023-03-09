Four days after the kidnapping, the Muñoz family still waiting for signs of life of Amanda Arroyo Arrieta, 53 years old, kidnapped in the town of Zapatosa in the municipality of Tamalameque, Emperor.

The family indicated that the housewife have health problems due to chronic kidney disease, for which they called on the kidnappers to treat her with dignity and return her alive.

Among the medications that Arroyo Arrieta must take are tamsulosin, nitrofurantoin and losartan for blood pressure, as well as pain relievers.

“That they release my mom who hasn’t done anything, she is sick, He has many underlying diseases and did not undergo any treatment”the family member stated.

Arroyo Arrieta was kidnapped around 10 pm last Sunday.

Ten armed men arrived at the farm located in the village of La Esperanza in the town of Zapatosa. to commit the kidnapping of the rancher Julio Muñozbut in the end they ended up taking their sentimental partner.

Despite the fact that the kidnappers assured that in two days would they contact a relative of the woman still do not send a sign of life.

The family is known for its work in livestock and agriculture in that area of ​​the department of Cesar. This would be the first kidnapping case what are they presenting.

Meanwhile, the authorities have not yet determined which armed group is behind the kidnapping.

For now they keep the reward up to $40 million for citizens who provide information on the whereabouts of Amanda Arroyo Arrieta.

The sum was offered by the Government of Cesar in conjunction with the Mayor of Tamalameque after a security council.