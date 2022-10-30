Home News Amanda Knox and Raffaele Sollecito together in Gubbio 15 years after the murder of Meredith Kercher
Amanda Knox and Raffaele Sollecito together in Gubbio 15 years after the murder of Meredith Kercher

by admin
Amanda Knox and Raffaele Sollecito together in Gubbio 15 years after the murder of Meredith Kercher

Amanda Knox e Raffaele Sollecitosmiling, side by side, on holiday in Gubbio, 15 years after the murder of Meredith Kercher. Just that vacation that the two ex-boyfriends were supposed to take in 2007, the day the 21-year-old British student, Knox’s roommate, was found dead. Now Amanda’s return to the Umbrian capital and then the trip with Raffaele to the town 30 kilometers away from Meredith’s murder.

The

