Recently, Alejandra Omaña, better known as Amaranta Hankwas in the Congress of the republic defending the rights of sex workers. He had the support of parliamentarians Sandra Ramírez and María Fernanda Carrascal. The public hearing sought to ensure that sex workers were guaranteed safer, more dignified and stable working conditions.

Already in interview with Kienyke’s ‘The Metalhead’ The actress had explained some details of what sex work is, within which there are different modalities, among which are, for example, webcam modeling, content creation for Internet platforms, pornography; sex work in the streets, bars, discos, whiskey shops and even on the road.