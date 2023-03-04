Home News Amaranta Hank: abolitionists prevent improving conditions for sex workers
Recently, Alejandra Omaña, better known as Amaranta Hankwas in the Congress of the republic defending the rights of sex workers. He had the support of parliamentarians Sandra Ramírez and María Fernanda Carrascal. The public hearing sought to ensure that sex workers were guaranteed safer, more dignified and stable working conditions.

Already in interview with Kienyke’s ‘The Metalhead’ The actress had explained some details of what sex work is, within which there are different modalities, among which are, for example, webcam modeling, content creation for Internet platforms, pornography; sex work in the streets, bars, discos, whiskey shops and even on the road.

Astrasex is the syndicate Hank is in. From there they seek to “speak from our different voices because our work is in constant threat (…) because they do not let us do anything. The State has lacked guarantees; they want to cover the sound with a finger. There are no professional risks for workers sexual, for example. There are no safe spaces. There is latent police abuse. They have not wanted to regulate the spaces from which sex work is carried out in Colombia, so there are no sanitary conditions,” he said.

