Amazing Budget!! – Mashriq TV

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar presented the budget of 144 trillion 60 billion rupees for the financial year 2023-24 in the National Assembly. The total volume of the budget is 144 trillion 60 billion rupees, in which the imposition of new taxes has been avoided, however, the rates of most taxes have been increased and the rates of some have been reduced by changing the rates of taxes already implemented, while for development projects A historic amount of 11 trillion 50 billion rupees has been allocated and the defense expenditure has also been increased. It is proposed to keep 1804 billion rupees for defense. While presenting the budget in the National Assembly, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that the government should be supported by the people. All external payments are being made on time. This is a deficit budget in which the GDP growth is nothing short of a mirage as according to the Economic Survey the economy has grown by only 0.3%. . Various figures and tall claims have been made in the budget. Despite the federal budget being six trillion, surprisingly no new taxes have been imposed. Like most budgets in recent years, the fiscal year 2023-24 The budget is also heavy on expenditure financing due to rising debt even as a major portion (more than 50 percent) of current expenditure consists of debt servicing. The measures are certainly unique. On the contrary, there are some measures which are likely to hurt the common man’s pocket. There is a new upper slab of Rs and a 17.5% hike in pension. Similarly, the government has allocated a measly 2.6 percent of GDP for public sector development projects at both the federal and provincial levels, amounting to Rs 2,709 billion. Defense and debt repayments are Rs 1,804 billion and Rs 7,303 billion respectively. Eating billions of rupees, there is hardly anything left for development. The appreciation of the dollar, which is now trading at Rs 315 in the open market, has increased interest returns by 85 per cent, accounting for about 55 per cent of total current expenditure. Thus, there is nothing left to run the social sector and the government, which has to constantly rely on current spending to help fund the IMF’s $6.5 billion EEF program. The budget is Rs 13,320 billion, which is 53 percent higher than last year, which can only be met if the revenue collection exceeds Rs 9.2 trillion. But this does not seem to be the case as the machinery of tax generation is basically rotten and corrupt, and is not even achieving its goals and no improvement can be expected in the future. With, largely due to instability, and foreign exchange reserves dwindling to $4 billion, the road ahead is quite rocky. This exposes the economy to the risk of default on sovereign debt, and a deficit-laden budget is even more troubling. The government’s main focus in the budget was on the agriculture sector, for which loans of up to Rs 2.25 trillion have been earmarked. Agriculture and services sectors have a growth trend of 1.5% and 0.86% respectively. While the industry has decreased by 3%. According to many important political figures and political experts, the public initiatives announced in the budget by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN)-led coalition government clearly indicate this. It is found that elections are going to be held in the country at the end of this year. This is the budget keeping in mind the elections to be held in the next four to five months. The new government can make changes in it through the supplementary budget after winning the elections. Mr. Dar seems to have finally surrendered to political pressure as he did not take the “tough decision” that was expected of him in the absence of the IMF package. The budget did not take any long-term measures to bring the economy back on track and bring more people into the tax net. However, among the good measures taken by the government are the initiatives taken by the government on youth, information technology, solar energy and agriculture. Focused attention was one of the major demands of the IMF.