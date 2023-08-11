Amazon Eliminates Almost All Its Private Labels From Benzinga Italy

© Reuters. Amazon eliminates almost all of its private brands

to gasoline – Amazon (NASDAQ:).Com, Inc (:AMZN) significantly scaled back its private label operations to address antitrust scrutiny and improve profitability.

Over the past year, the company has decided to ax 27 of its 30 clothing brands, including Lark & ​​Ro, Daily Ritual and Goodthreads, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

The company is phasing out these brands, selling off remaining stock. This strategic move will leave Amazon’s apparel division with just three owned brands: Amazon Essentials, Amazon Collection and Amazon Aware.

In addition to clothing brands, Amazon is ceasing to make private label furniture, phasing out the Rivet and Stone & Beam brands once stocks run out.

Amazon Basics, known for its wide range of homewares and tech accessories, will remain a focal point for the company.

Amazon Private Brands vice president Matt Taddy said Amazon’s decisions reflect customer preferences and a desire to offer high-quality, great-value products.

Amazon’s use of platform data to develop products that compete with third-party sellers has raised antitrust concerns and led to increased scrutiny by regulators.

Amazon’s private label business has come under regulatory investigation, with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) preparing an antitrust lawsuit against the company.

Amazon also faced scrutiny from the SEC, the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the European Commission.

Amazon said private label accounts for just 1% of total retail sales.

AMZN shares rose 1.76% to $140.23 in its latest check on Thursday.

