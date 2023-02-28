© Reuters.



At Scott Kanowsky

Investing.com – The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:) employees will soon be able to use the shares they own in the gigante tech as collateral for a home loan with Better.com online lender.

Citing statements from both companies, the paper says workers will be able to use a new product from Better.com, called Equity Unlocker, to place shares as collateral for loans for a home down payment, instead of selling their holdings for raise funds.

In an effort to bolster its defenses against a drop in Amazon’s stock price, Better.com told the WSJ it will charge a higher interest rate on mortgages taken out by Amazon employees who pledge the shares. It added that the cost of the loan will be between 0.25 and 2.5 percentage points above the normal market rate, depending on the structure of the down payment.

The arrangement differs from that of other securities-backed loans, which may include the risk of margin calls, which is the requirement for borrowers to deliver more collateral or sell assets to cover debt obligations. These loans, often reserved for so-called “high-net-worth individuals” with portfolios of stocks and bonds of value, can prove risky if the price of the underlying assets falls.

However, Better.com CEO Vishal Garg said in an interview with the WSJ that stock-backed loans to Amazon employees will be protected from a decline in Amazon’s stock price.

According to the WSJ, Amazon workers will be able to hold on to their shares pending a rebound in the price, but they will still be able to use them to buy a home. The news adds that spokesperson statements and training documents show that Amazon is advising workers to “think like owners” and hold onto their shares longer to benefit from an expected price recovery.

Amazon typically uses stocks as a key element of its employee compensation packages, with stocks making up more than half of the salary for some high-level workers. However, as Amazon’s stock price fell last year amid the broad-based decline in tech stocks, the group raised the cap on the cash portion of salaries from $160,000 to $350,000.

Amazon’s shares have lost nearly four-tenths of their value over the past year.