While hypotheses of about 10,000 layoffs in Amazon’s “corporate” structure globally, especially in the USA, emerge and for now are not confirmed, the company clarifies that no decision has been made for Italy, where the group currently has about 17,000 employees .

Amazon reports that there are no details concerning Italy and the position on the subject has not changed: «As part of the annual review process of our operational plan, we always examine each of our activities and what changes we deem necessary to make. Given the current macroeconomic environment, and considering the rapid growth in terms of hiring we have experienced for several years, some teams are in need of a reorganization. This, in some cases, means that certain roles are sadly no longer needed. We do not take these decisions lightly and are working to support all impacted employees.”

Marseglia: «Over 10 million invested in security in 2021 »

In Italy “as a group we have invested over 10 million in safety in 2021 – specified Mariangela Marseglia, vice president and country manager for Amazon Italy and Spain, speaking at the Anci assembly in Bergamo – and we have involved 20 thousand small and medium-sized enterprises, with a total exports in continuous growth to 800 million a year».

Thanks to the “showcase” for SMEs opened by Amazon in 2015, “the goal is to reach 1.2 billion in annual exports for these ‘partners’ by 2025”, added the vice president and country manager of Amazon Italy and Spain.

Micromobility hubs announced

The news comes on the day Amazon Italy announced the launch of four micro-mobility hubs, in the cities of Milan, Naples, Genoa and Bologna, aimed at supporting more sustainable last-mile deliveries, capable of improving air quality , alleviate traffic congestion and reduce noise pollution in city centres.

These micro-mobility hubs allow new delivery methods to operate, thanks to the use of electric cargo scooters with zero tailpipe emissions.