Amazon is also at the heart of the AI ​​business

Investing.com – Like other tech behemoths, Amazon (NASDAQ:) also recorded a major rally in the share price, gaining 50% year-to-date.

Jefferies analysts raised their price target to $150 from the previous $135, writing in a note that the stock’s performance is “the result of several factors, including improved profitability, the upcoming AWS recovery and the perception of long-term tailwinds in the field of artificial intelligence”.

“We see AMZN as a major beneficiary of the rise of AI, as AWS benefits from increased usage for training and running AI models. Although AMZN today lags behind other large-cap competitors in As far as Generative AI is concerned, the industry’s opportunities are still in its infancy and we expect AMZN’s story will help it close the gap,” they explained.

Furthermore, the investment bank sees higher upside potential than the consensus, which should help the stock grow: “AMZN continues to improve profitability through cost rationalization and efficiency improvements, driving operating margin to 3.9% (from 2.4% in 2020). We expect rising cost efficiencies will continue to drive the recovery in margins and support positive revisions to operating income estimates through 2024.”

