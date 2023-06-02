Home » Amazon Luna closes support for the PC and Mac app: trouble ahead for the service?
Amazon Luna closes support for the PC and Mac app: trouble ahead for the service?

by admin
Amazon Luna closes on PC and Mac: l’app of the streaming platform can no longer be downloaded by users (while continuing to function where it has already been installed) and consequently support will end on these platforms.

As you may recall, last March Amazon Luna has arrived in Europe, although not in Italybut many insiders see in these latest developments some very bad signs for the game streaming service of the American giant, which seems to have generated large losses until now.

With the removal of PCs and Macs, Amazon Luna and its catalog of titles can continue to be used on Fire TV devices, Fire Tablets, Chromebooks, iPhones, iPads, Android terminals and certain models of Samsung smart TVs.

Included in the Amazon Prime subscription, the Luna service can also be purchased separately for $9.99 a month, while the games can be purchased through the Luna+, Ubisoft and Jackbox Games stores.

