Amazon summit in Brazil: Riparian countries form alliance to combat deforestation

Bethlehem. The eight countries bordering the Amazon have their summit meeting with a common one closing statement completed. It was the fourth meeting since the Amazon Cooperation Agreement (OTCA) was signed.

The goal was to create a commitment to prevent the Amazon forest from crossing the tipping point of no return. In addition, common positions should be worked out for the upcoming negotiations at the World Climate Conference in November, as well as for the UN Convention on Biological Diversity 2024. Guests from other heavily forested countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo and Indonesia as well as the United Arab Emirates, where the COP28 takes place, also took part in the meeting becomes.

With around six million square kilometers, the Amazon region is the largest contiguous rainforest area on earth. In him life around 40 million people and 400 indigenous peoples. For years, scientists have been warning that this area is being irreversibly damaged due to ongoing destruction in the course of fossil resource extraction.

OTCA is an intergovernmental legal instrument that recognizes the transboundary nature of the Amazon. It was signed in 1978 and came into force in 1995 after ratification by all neighboring countries (Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, French Guiana, Peru, Suriname, Venezuela).

Bolivian President Luis Arce stressedthat Amazonia is stuck in a structural crisis. Aggressive exploitation creates an imbalance with the environment and the health of ecosystems and life on the planet. This unique ecosystem must be preserved and sustainable development promoted in harmony with Mother Earth.

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez warned from the “greed” of the pharmaceutical and food multinationals that dominated global markets and created immense inequalities. In view of the crisis in this biotope, she suggested declaring a “regional emergency” there.

Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro pointed pointed out that it was not the South American countries that caused the emissions, but the countries of the Global North, in which contradictory efforts were being made: on the one hand, their policies were aimed at decarbonization, on the other hand at maintaining the high standard of living and consumption levels, as well as at isolation. He therefore called on rich countries to exchange or waive foreign debt for higher international payments for environmental protection.

Brazil opposed including a fossil fuel target in the deal. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva had previously stated that the environmental agency’s decision to ban oil drilling by the state oil company Petrobras at the mouth of the Amazon was not final. Lula’s coalition is currently discussing a controversial offshore development project near the mouth of the Amazon wrestledwhich he did not reject, at least initially.

The “Belém Declaration” emphasizes the commitment to preserving forests, involving indigenous and local communities in their protection and striving for a “just ecological transition”. Concerns about non-compliance with the climate commitments of “developed” countries are also expressed.

The countries agreed on an alliance to fight deforestation. This aims to “promote regional cooperation to combat deforestation and prevent the Amazon from reaching the point of no return, while recognizing and promoting the achievement of national goals, including the goal of zero deforestation.” . This is to be achieved by eliminating illegal logging, strengthening law enforcement in the contracting states, sustainable forest management and integrated fire management to reduce forest fires. A scientific advisory board for the protection of the Amazon region based in Manaus is to be established.

One of the most important points is the goal of mobilizing 100 billion US dollars per year internationally for climate finance and to promote the debt swap of the Amazon countries for climate protection measures of the industrialized countries. The statement also mentions demarcation of indigenous lands and police cooperation against illegal activities.

Civil society organizations criticized the “Belém Declaration” for being too weak, as there was not a word about oil exploration and the goal of “zero deforestation” was only mentioned twice mentioned become. Criticism also came from the streets, where since the weekend more than 25,000 representatives of indigenous communities, traditional river dwellers and activists got together were.

Mauricio Voivodic, managing director of WWF-Brazil, appreciated that the heads of state had recognized that it was urgently necessary to prevent the Amazon from “tipping over”. However, concrete and solid measures must be taken to stop deforestation as soon as possible. Combating and eliminating illegal and unhealthy gold mining and mercury pollution requires just as much attention and urgency. In addition, the expansion of nature reserves and indigenous territories is essential.

Die climate observatory in Brazil, a coalition of over 90 civil society representatives, commented: “The 113 operational paragraphs of the declaration are a beautiful statement of intent that has the merit of reviving the forgotten OTCA and recognizing that the biotope is about to hit a point , from which there is no turning back. But it does not offer any practical solutions or a timetable for action to prevent it.”