Amazon wages war on teleworking – EntornoInteligente

Amazon has warned some of its US office workers that it is closely monitoring their in-person attendance at work, sending emails to those it believes are not abiding by its return-to-office policies.

The message highlights Amazon’s determination to enforce its rules amid an employee backlash to the policy, which requires workers to report to an office at least three days a week, and a broader push to companies to reduce remote work.

Screenshots of the email circulating on social media show that Amazon told some employees that they “currently do not meet our expectations to join their colleagues in the office at least three days a week, even though their assigned building is ready»

“We hope you will start coming into the office three or more days a week now,” the email continued.

He added that since the policy went into effect in May, many Amazon employees have complied with it, “and you can feel the increased energy and collaboration among Amazonians and across teams.”

Working from home could erase $800 billion of office values ​​globally

On Blind, the social media platform where workers talk anonymously about their employers, an email survey had thousands of responses declaring Amazon’s message to be “BS.”

Some users identified as Amazon employees on the platform expressed outrage over the email, while others supported the company’s crackdown.

However, other Amazon employees claimed they received the email despite complying with the policy, and some said they did not receive the corporate email despite never going to the office.

In response to CNN’s request for comment, Amazon said it sent a follow-up email to employees clarifying who should receive the original message: those who have rarely used their workplace ID badges to enter a building Amazon offices.

“Email was sent to employees who have checked in less than 3 days a week for 5 or more of the last 8 weeks, have not checked in 3 days a week for 3 or more of the last 4 weeks , and your building has been ready for 8 weeks or more,” the follow-up note to employees read, a copy of which was shared with CNN.

Return-to-office mandates won’t magically improve career development for young employees

The follow-up email acknowledged that some may have received the notice in error and urged those individuals to contact their managers to correct the error.

Amazon’s signal to workers that it is tracking their attendance comes after more than 1,000 of its corporate employees staged a walkout in May to protest office politics. Strike organizers have called the company’s approach a “rigid, one-size-fits-all” mandate.

At the start of the pandemic, the tech giants led the adoption of remote work policies. Now many are leading a shift in the opposite direction, and Amazon isn’t the only one. In June, Google announced plans to more strictly enforce its three-day-a-week hybrid schedule.

That same month, Meta also asked its office workers to adopt a three-day in-person schedule starting in September, despite CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s earlier 2020 predictions that up to half of the company’s workforce could work remotely by 2025.

This week Zoom, the company whose video conferencing software has become synonymous with remote work during the pandemic, also announced a return-to-office policy that requires employees near an office “to be on-site two days a week.” ”.

Even the federal government is pushing for a return to in-person work.

Still, even as Amazon chastised certain employees this week for not showing up in person, some expressed indifference to the warning.

“Negative,” an Amazon employee wrote in Blind. “I’ll keep the WFH lmao.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

