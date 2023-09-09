Ambassador Duncan of the United States says that Peace Corps return to El Salvador

By Eduardo Vázquez Bécker. The Ambassador of the United States of North America in El Salvador, William Duncan, announced this Thursday that the Peace Corps, which rose during the so-called cold war, will return to El Salvador as part of the strengthening of bilateral relations between the United States and our country.

The Peace Corps or “Peace Corps” in English is an international service organization whose mission is to help countries through trained volunteers.. These volunteers work in a foreign country for two years and help in the areas of health, education, business and agriculture, among others.

Peace Corps volunteers represent the best of America and strengthen our interpersonal connections around the world. I am delighted that they will return to El Salvador, where they will work alongside local partners to promote education and inclusive development.

This Thursday, Duncan attended the technology event, given by the American company Meta, for hundreds of Salvadoran entrepreneurs. E-commerce is growing rapidly and more and more industries are benefiting from it.

During the event, important workshops were given, organized and presented by the company Meta and in which representatives of SMEs and Salvadoran entrepreneurs had valuable participation and obtained valuable experiences.

The workshops were held on topics such as augmented reality and ways in which they can take advantage of the advancements of the platforms for their businesses. Enbajadir Dunca assured that these activities are framed in the progress and prosperity programs that the United States supports in El Salvador.