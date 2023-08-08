Ambassador Mayorga confirms bilateral meeting with Biden administration

On this day, the ambassador of El Salvador to the United States, Milena Mayorga, confirmed that the representation of the Salvadoran Foreign Ministry held a bilateral meeting with the Joe Biden administration, in order to address issues of common interest between both nations.

The meeting took place this afternoon at the State Department, attended by the official White House spokesman, Secretary Antony Blinken, and El Salvador’s Foreign Minister, Alexandra Hill Tinoco. Likewise, the diplomatic meeting was broadcast live on youtube.com/@StateDept.

In this sense, the Government of El Salvador reaffirms its commitment to maintain diplomatic relations between the two nations, in search of collaboration agreements that are mutually beneficial, and with which bilateral development and prosperity can be achieved.

