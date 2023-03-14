Asuncion, National Radio.-With a view to the upcoming national elections and in order to learn about the competencies and trajectories of the Higher Technical Institute for Electoral Political Training, the Plenipotentiary Extraordinary Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain, Carmen Castiella Ruiz de Velasco, accompanied by a delegation, was received on the morning of Monday by the President of the Superior Court of Electoral Justice (TSJE), Jorge Bogarín González, and directors of IPEL.

On the occasion, the Spanish diplomat toured the Paseo de la Democracia, which is located at the headquarters of the TSJE, a place where the visits are guided by electoral officials, who are in charge of providing a historical overview of Paraguayan democracy, during the journey.

At the end of the visit, the ambassador expressed her satisfaction regarding the information on civic and political education that IPEL provides to the general public.

On the other hand, he stated that he will collaborate in what will be the Electoral Observation Mission of the European Union for the next National and Departmental Elections on April 30.

Institutions, organizations and citizens who wish to discover the “Paseo de la Democracia” can schedule a visit through the telephone line 021 618 – 0600, from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.