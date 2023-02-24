Home News Ambassador of the Netherlands formalized a new public lighting plan in Villavicencio
The ambassador of the Netherlands in Colombia, Ernst Noorman, visited the capital of Meta, revealing the details of the plan to renew the lighting in public settings in Villavicencio.

In this regard, Mayor Felipe Harman, mayor of the city, stressed that the luminaires to be used in this strategy are imported from the Netherlands, known worldwide for their quality and technology.

The high-level alliance will have an operational plan that will be under the coordination of Alborada EICE.

In this regard, the deputy manager of Alborada EICE services, Gustavo Zambrano, highlighted that there will be more than 150 parks and sports centers, which will have around 4,083 LED-type luminaires, which not only increase the lighting of the environment by more than 70 percent, but also which, in addition, consumes half the energy of the obsolete sodium system that will no longer be used.

The estimated investment for this project, to be executed in less than 40 days, exceeds 8,100 million pesos.

Source: Mayor of Villavicencio

