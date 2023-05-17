Ambassador of Venezuela in Spain presents credentials

The new ambassadors of Venezuela and Nicaragua presented this Wednesday their credentials to the King of Spain, Felipe VI, after the disagreements between the Spanish Executive and the governments of those countries.

With the delivery of their credentials to the Head of State at the Royal Palace in Madrid, the procedure for Venezuela and Nicaragua to once again be represented in Spain by their ambassadors culminates.

In the case of Venezuela, the accreditation of Coromoto Godoy closes two years of disagreements, which began with the withdrawal of the then ambassador of Spain in Caracas in November 2020 in protest of the parliamentary elections of that year, which the Spanish government did not recognize when denouncing numerous irregularities.

In response, Venezuela withdrew its ambassador from Madrid and since then both countries have been represented by their respective chargés d’affaires, number two at the embassy.

In December 2022, the Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, considered that the resumption of talks between the government and the Venezuelan opposition in Mexico represented “an objective improvement of the situation that should be supported” and appointed diplomat Ramón as ambassador. Santos, until then Chargé d’Affaires in Caracas, in a gesture aimed at recovering the relationship.

The Venezuelan diplomat Coromoto Godoy, a lawyer with 22 years in the foreign service of her country, was ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago and to India, until in 2022 she moved to Madrid as Venezuela’s business manager to Spain.

The representative of Nicaragua, Maurizio Gelli, an Italian citizen of Nicaragua in 2009, handed over his credentials as ambassador to the king, thus ending a crisis that had lasted for more than a year.

Nicaragua has not had an ambassador in Spain since March 2022, when the president of the Central American country, Daniel Ortega, withdrew the Nicaraguan Sandinista intellectual, historian and academic Carlos Antonio Midence, due to the continuous pressures and threats of interference by Spain, which make the exercise of diplomatic work.

Midence had been summoned a week earlier by the Foreign Ministry to express Spain’s discomfort at the Ortega government’s refusal to allow the return of the then Spanish ambassador to Nicaragua, María del Mar Fernández-Palacios, after she was called to consultations in August 2021.

Since last July, the new Spanish ambassador to Managua is Pilar Terrén, a career diplomat.

