Home News Ambassador to Ecuador sentenced: “Sold a service car, flights from Italy for a dog trainer”
News

Ambassador to Ecuador sentenced: “Sold a service car, flights from Italy for a dog trainer”

by admin
Ambassador to Ecuador sentenced: “Sold a service car, flights from Italy for a dog trainer”

Accused of having also refunded the plane ticket to a dog breeder, with the excuse that he would have participated in the weeks of Italian cuisine, the former Italian ambassador in Ecuador, Marco Filippo Tornetta, was condemned by the Court of Auditors. The former head of the embassy in Quito will have to compensate the Ministry of Foreign Affairs over 16 thousand euros.

The

See also  Large-scale investigation of hidden dangers in the field of production safety in Shanxi Province, large-scale rectification, "Hundred-day Tackling" centralized action related information publicity|Administration Bureau|Taiyuan City|Shanxi Province_Sina News

You may also like

Maser, human bones and pieces of tombstones are...

The Jinan Municipal Government Portal focuses on the...

“New Crown Rehabilitation Clinic” of Jinjiang Hospital of...

The broadsword mass in Cividale, the Region: “A...

Multiple districts in Beijing announced plans to add...

With hashish on the slopes: young man caught...

Families, incomes and consumption are growing but savings...

Train tickets for Spring Festival travel peak period...

School-work alternation, Valditara: “The rules must be reviewed:...

Make early efforts and make new efforts in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy