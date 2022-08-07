In response to Pelosi’s visit to China‘s Taiwan region, recently, ambassadors from various countries in China have continued to speak out, refuting the provocative actions of the United States, and reiterated that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China‘s territory and firmly supports the one-China principle.

Sadaro, Minister Counsellor and Chargé d’affaires of the Cambodian Embassy in China: I think Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, caused trouble, led to the escalation of tensions in the Taiwan Strait, and added instability to the region. Cambodia firmly supports the one-China principle. Cambodia hopes that the relevant situation will be resolved peacefully as soon as possible, so as to maintain regional and world peace and stability.

Solomon Islands Ambassador to China John Moffat Fu Gui: As the No. 3 political figure in the US government, her (Pelosi) visit to Taiwan on a high-profile military plane is obviously a serious violation of the one-China principle and the three Sino-US alliances. The communique, with a strong provocative tone, has also caused controversy in the United States. The United States should not provoke and threaten the unity and stability of any country, including China.

Laos Ambassador to China Khan Bao Ntawan: Laos always believes that world peace and stability, including the Asia-Pacific region, is the prerequisite and fundamental foundation for the cooperation and development of countries around the world. The Lao government has always firmly adhered to the one-China principle and reiterated that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China‘s territory. The Lao government firmly supports China‘s cause of national reunification and opposes any act of creating “two Chinas” or “one China, one Taiwan”.

In addition, on August 5, Vanuatu’s acting foreign minister, Bly, issued an official statement on behalf of the Vanuatu government in support of the one-China principle.

Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Vanuatu Bligh: The one-China principle is an important pillar of Vanuatu’s foreign policy and the cornerstone of China-Vanuatu comprehensive strategic partnership. To this end, and in light of recent developments surrounding Taiwan, Vanuatu reaffirms that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China‘s territory.