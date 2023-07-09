Home » Ambassadors of peace are born in Collecchio with CamPeace, a campsite for children inside the Corte di Giarola — Environment
A Collecchio with CamPeace ambassadors of peace are born from countries once at war. From 4 to 9 July 2023 ‘CampPeace’ becomes the campsite for peace inside the Corte di Giarola (Collecchio).

A transnational project that includes a week of activities, dialogue and discussion reserved for about fifteen boys and girls from around the world, from countries that once fought each other in war.

Reserved for these young themed meetings, with also special events open to all.

For the boys it was an unforgettable week during which they got involved, being together and rethinking the future, with theater workshops, open-air yoga, capoeira courses, bike rides at sunset and much more.

In parallel, a program of meetings was held with various personalities from the world of culture and civil society, with whom to talk about issues such as legality and respect, supported by concerts and initiatives.

For Fausto Giovanelli, coordinator of the Tuscan-Emilian Apennine Biosphere Reserve: “peace must be built first of all in the minds and hearts of women and men. Peace that has always been possible even after the worst of wars. Peace that depends on the big and small powers but to a certain extent on each of us. CampPeace is aimed at young people from countries that have waged war and have rediscovered friendship and fraternity. It is the most beautiful of the initiatives underway. An experience to be taken as a model and replicated everywhere, starting from the network of Unesco MAB Reserves”.

Il CamPEACE is organized by the Municipality of Collecchio and carried out with the sponsorship of the Emilia Romagna Region and the Province of Parma and with the support of the Cariparma Foundation and the Tuscan-Emilian Apennines National Park, Unesco MAB Reserve and the Management Body for Parks and Western Emilia Biodiversity.

Source: News from the editorial staff of the Biosphere Reserve and the Municipality of Collecchio

