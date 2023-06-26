Amber Heard presents her new film in Italy – Diario La Página

Although Amber Heard had been working in Hollywood for years, what really brought her to fame was her scandalous relationship with Johnny Depp. But this controversy took a totally different step when it ended in a divorce riddled with allegations of domestic violence, psychological abuse and manipulation. After being one of the best-known couples in the middle, both were involved in a fairly public trial that altered their respective trajectories, and although many believed they had seen the last of the Aquaman actress, she reappeared in Italy to promote her most recent movie.

The age difference and the fact that they quickly jumped into a marriage were aspects of this relationship that drew a lot of attention from the press and the public. The truth is that during her romance there were always controversies and various gossip about cheating and drug and alcohol abuse, but chaos broke out until Heard filed for divorce and assured that Depp had abused her for a while. As expected, the fans of the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl sided with her and assured that the woman only wanted to harm him to improve her image.

On the other side were Heard’s fans, who claimed that she did not need fame because she was already part of DC thanks to Aquaman and her name was considered one of the most promising in the industry. As Depp lost major roles in franchises he helped launch like Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets, the actress was focusing on Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and testing her on-camera talents to put rumors behind her. The matter did not end here, as the actor spent a lot of time looking for a way to recover her status in every way.

This led him to sue The Sun for calling him a wife beater, a legal encounter which he lost in the UK, but which did not stop him from giving up his libel suit against Heard for the publication she had made about being a victim of domestic abuse. This trial eventually took place in the United States and from the first minutes the public had already made a decision that it only reaffirmed as the days passed. After several weeks, it was declared that the actress had to pay her ex-husband, and both reached an agreement so that the payment was not so high.

Many want to see Depp return as a box office figure in the United States, but for now it is not known if that will happen because he is more focused on his music and other projects like Jeanne du Barry. On the other hand, Ella Heard moved to Spain and tried to get away from the media, although she remained relatively active on social networks and the show’s photographers always located her for the press. It was recently revealed that the interpreter has already covered her debt to Depp, and now she appears again on the festival circuit to promote her most recent tape.

The Taormina Film Festival that takes place in Italy presented In The Fire, a film starring Amber Heard who did not hesitate to go to the red carpet with a smile and excitement at being involved in a new project. The images of the actress on the red carpet and living with her fans and her colleagues between smiles and hugs soon circulated on social networks, where her fans took the opportunity to reaffirm her support:

Your smile means everything to us. Amber Heard arriving at the world premiere of In The Fire at the teatro antico during the Taormina Film Festival in Sicily.

In The Fire is directed by Conor Allyn, best known for Al Límite de la Venganza – 48% and for producing I’m Not Here Anymore. The film is set in 1899 and tells the story of a widower who decides to bring a psychiatrist home to help his son, who shows very erratic behavior and strange abilities. It is a psychological thriller where Heard gives life to the psychiatrist who, in addition to helping the little boy, must face the people who consider him the devil himself. For now the film does not have a commercial release date, but if its time at the festival is positive, it is possible that a distributor will get the rights to take it to the billboard

