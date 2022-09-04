Last day of meetings and debates at the Ambrosetti Forum in Cernobbio. After the discussions on the global economy and the European Agenda, today the focus will be on Italy’s prospects
Bianchi, reform of technical institutes in 15 days in Cdm
The law just implemented on ITS is “only the first part of an interlocking game” since “we have decided to bring forward in 15 days, not to the next Council of Ministers but to the next one, the reform of the entire technical-professional chain” which instead was expected by the end of the year. Thus Patrizio Bianchi, the Minister of Education speaking at the Ambrosetti Forum in progress in Cernobbio. The reform, he continues, “will put hand to state professional technical institutes, technical schools and collaboration with the Regions for three-year professional training, which is not present in all Regions and is one of the problems we have”. In the meantime, “we are investing the billion and a half we have for the NRP and we are giving 500 million to upgrade the laboratories.”
Gelmini, Salvini worries about the overcoming of sanctions against Russia
“Surely Salvini’s proposal to overcome the sanctions is worrying” This was said by the Minister for Regional Affairs Mariastella Gelmini arriving at the Ambrosetti Forum in Cernobbio. “Not only because it would be a choice that would profoundly isolate Italy but also because in the face of this statement there was no clarification either from the Brothers of Italy or Forza Italia”.
Government: Gelmini, whoever gives suggestions guarantees votes in the Chamber
“Whoever brought down the government, which is in office only for current affairs, is trying to make suggestions to the executive today. It seems to me an intolerable hypocrisy. Perhaps it is appropriate to admit the mistake and guarantee the government the votes in Parliament to complete the job ». Thus the Minister for Regional Affairs Mariastella Gelmini arriving at the Ambrosetti Forum in Cernobbio. “The relations between Draghi and the opposition – added Gelmini in relation to the dialogue between Giorgia Meloni and the premier – are based on the interest of the country”.