Bianchi, reform of technical institutes in 15 days in Cdm

The law just implemented on ITS is “only the first part of an interlocking game” since “we have decided to bring forward in 15 days, not to the next Council of Ministers but to the next one, the reform of the entire technical-professional chain” which instead was expected by the end of the year. Thus Patrizio Bianchi, the Minister of Education speaking at the Ambrosetti Forum in progress in Cernobbio. The reform, he continues, “will put hand to state professional technical institutes, technical schools and collaboration with the Regions for three-year professional training, which is not present in all Regions and is one of the problems we have”. In the meantime, “we are investing the billion and a half we have for the NRP and we are giving 500 million to upgrade the laboratories.”