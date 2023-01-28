In the last hours it was known that an ambulance was delivered to the hospital San Roque, in the municipality of El Copey, by the Cesar Governorate. According to the statement, it is “a modern 4×4 vehicle, equipped with state-of-the-art equipment, which will reinforce the service that, for three years, with many difficulties, was provided by a vehicle of this nature”.

However, citizens of The Copey state that the new ambulance, apparently, would not be complying with the basic care transfer. According to testimony collected by THE PYLONRecently a user of the Hospital had to be sent by private car to Valledupar, with serious injuries and fractures, product of an accident.

“The current state of the Hospital is worrying. I recently experienced it firsthand. My brother suffered a traffic accident. He presented with a patella fracture and complications in his right knee. We arrive, they saturate it and pass it on for observation. From there, he was to be sent to the city of Valledupar. He had pain in his right leg. He expected to be transferred promptly, but from the time he arrived, in the morning, until 6 in the afternoon, they told us that the ambulance was coming. Finally, I had to make the transfer in a private car” (sic), testifies José Miguel Santander, affected, citizen of El Copey.

He further added: “A user, who apparently would have communicated with one of the ambulance drivers from the Hospital, came to comment that the only authorized ambulance was undergoing maintenance in Valledupar. It is depressing that the Municipality receives an ambulance and having users who require the service cannot count on it. It was also heard that the ambulance that delivered, and was circulating through the municipality, I did not have the license plate and all the documentation in order”, Santander maintained.

Finally, Bryan Duarte, a resident of El Copey, assured THE PYLON what “It is not only an ambulance issue, but also the personnel that is providing the service, who You should treat people more humanely.; that for nonsense they do not reject users, but that they serve them with quality and that there are the necessary tools and supplies to serve the population. There are many people who arrive and are simply told that ‘there is no such-and-such’”accurate.

ALEXANDER GUTIERREZ/ EL PILON