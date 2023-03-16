The recent traffic accidents that involved three ambulances and two Mío buses call us, once again, to put the magnifying glass on the provision of the ambulance service in Cali.

There is no doubt that he has lost all his humanity and, rather, has focused on a business idea in which only numbers matter.

It is enough to review the alarming accident figures and cases of intolerance, in which the protagonists are these vehicles or those who drive them and provide the paramedical service.

An undoubted indicator appears that this is nothing more than a competition, a penny war in which companies and their employees, seeking profitability, endanger the lives of citizens and expose their own.

It is incredible to find cases in which ambulances have been found providing transport services illegally; transporting belongings as a haulage vehicle; violating traffic rules on and off duty; competing to attend to the accidents of the illegal pitfalls at kilometer 18; participating in dubious events in which the patient’s condition worsens because those who care for him threaten his health; and, very surely, an innumerable number of situations that would surprise as inconceivable.

We are facing a vile commodification of life, which also risks the people of Cali who could become victims of the fierce competition, and of the consolidated mafias that practically decide who, how and where is served. This is a paradoxical situation, since it could allow the assertion that the ambulance system kills people before helping them.

A critique, which seen in perspective, contributes to the image that our health system enjoys today.

This situation cries out for immediate structural intervention, focused on the efficiency, quality and coverage of the service.

Fundamental decisions must be made here, which, in addition to being aimed at preserving and protecting life, are aimed at dismantling the mafias and poor practices that have been normalized for more than a decade.

There have already been many measures adopted that have turned out to be only warm water wipes, because it has not been possible to regulate ambulances, and apparently the arm of the institutional framework has not been strong enough to exercise due control.

It is time to join efforts so that the system changes, assessing the possibility of structuring it from scratch, or making the District, as a territorial entity, take responsibility for the provision of the service, thus avoiding corruption, mismanagement and the risk that the situation supposes

We cannot continue to allow the misunderstanding of free competition to translate into the moral destruction of our society. Economic interest is the engine of development, but it cannot put anyone’s life at risk, much less affect the provision of an essential service for life.

*President of the District Council of Santiago de Cali.

