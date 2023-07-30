Ambulances without SOAT are causing accidents on the roads of Cali

Road problems in Santiago de Cali are caused by all kinds of responsible parties, not only by drivers of cars and motorcycles.

In one of the most recent cases generated in the capital of the Valley, there is that of an ambulance, which was involved in an accident by running over a cyclist while traveling at high speed through the exclusive lane of the Massive Integrated of the West.

This crash occurred on the Simón Bolívar Highway with Carrera 11, in the Nueva Base sector, commune 8 of the city.

The cyclist suffered injuries after the strong impact, but is stable after being transferred to a care center.

“The necessary measures were taken and breathalyzer tests were carried out, which were negative. However, it was discovered that the ambulance had expired SOAT, which resulted in its immobilization and a subpoena was applied to the driver”, explained Edwin Candelo, Undersecretary of Mobility.

Are these accidents involving medical service vehicles repeat offenders?

This accident became the tenth case involving an ambulance so far in 2023.

This scenario has the authorities very concerned, since road safety is one of their priorities, in order to protect all road users in the capital of the Valley.

For this reason, those in charge of mobility intensified controls and operations, to prevent this type of irregularities on the city’s roads.

Mayor’s position

Jorge Iván Ospina, president of the people of Cali, indicated that accidents involving ambulances must be assumed by the country’s justice system.

“The ambulance gentlemen is not the first accident they have commented on, and this has already left the mayor’s office a while ago to go directly to the prosecutor’s office and the judges,” said the mayor.

According to the Ministry of Mobility, so far in 2023, 26 ambulances have been involved in traffic accidents, in 17 of the cases people have been injured and the authorities have imposed 49 subpoenas.

Another case of road recklessness

An act of road folly was recorded by a video recorded by a driver who was in the sector.

This imprudence was carried out by four minors, who were transported aboard a motorcycle on the Southeast Highway of the Valle del Cauca capital, breaking multiple traffic regulations.

The video shows how the young people exceeded the quota of the motorcycle, in addition to the fact that they did not wear their helmets with complete peace of mind.

In relation to the offenses committed by minors, the use of a male barbecue must be included.

Is the Southeast Highway dangerous?

This significant road in the capital of the valley became one of the road sections where more accidents have been recorded in recent years.

“The points where the well-known highway intersects with Ciudades Confederadas Avenue, with 23rd Street and with Carrera 1d constitute a large percentage of the places where vehicle accidents have regularly occurred,” said Carlos Varela, vice president of the Federation of Colombian Insurers.

According to data provided by Fasecolda, more than 110,000 victims of traffic accidents have been registered on this road in 2022; Of all the people who suffered road accidents last year, 34% were women and 66% were men.

Data

1. The Cali Mobility Secretariat pointed out that, in 2022, the city registered 310 people killed by traffic accidents.

2. Fasecolda indicated that more than 8,200 people lost their lives throughout the national territory in the same year, motorcyclists being the most affected by this problem, contemplating 60% of fatalities.

