A professional killer fired in cold blood at the time of the aperitif in the center of breaking latest news. The investigators who are following the case and who have viewed the images of the cameras of the room are convinced of this. There is a video, in particular, which shows the whole sequence. The killer’s hand that emerges from the bush of a flower pot to repair the terrace, points the gun first at the face of one and then at the other customer who were having a drink. Then he climbs over the jar and opens fire again while I’m on the ground: two hits against the first and two against the second. He takes their cell phones, puts them in his pouch and runs off on a scooter.

The victims of the ambush

The man who died following the shooting in the breaking latest news bar was his name Walter Albi, 66 years old, and registered in the register of architects. The seriously injured is Luca Cavallito, 48, former footballer with a criminal record. It is in their business and in their past that the investigators to understand if it is in the pay of whom they had worked, aware or without their knowledge. In fact, in the area it is known that the mafias, especially the Apulian and Calabrian ones, have been investing their dirty money for some time. “The modalities certainly seem like a settling of scores. Whoever has shot is a professional, not one who has improvised”, explained Carlo Mascimayor of breaking latest news, immediately after the shooting.

All in a few moments

The tragedy took place on Monday evening, just before dinner, at aperitif time in a secluded bar in a quiet place, on the corner of a closed road and Strada Parco. Shots were heard in the room: one man, Walter Albi, died instantly, the other, Luca Cavallito, was taken to hospital by 118 in serious condition and urgently operated. Some witnesses speak of a brutal and agitated dynamic. “Run away they are shooting everyone”, are the words heard by some boys who happened to be nearby and fled after the shooting. A general stampede has taken place.

In addition to the mayor, the head of the breaking latest news prosecutor’s office immediately arrived on the scene Giuseppe Bellelli together with the deputy holder of the investigation Andrea Di Giovanniwith the commissioner Liguori.

Mafia style execution. The cell phones of the victims were taken

An execution in perfect mafia style: it is on this hypothesis that the breaking latest news prosecutor’s office is working. After the double ambush, the killer approached the two to give the final blow to the head. In total, the investigators found at least 8 shells on the ground. Cavallito was hit in the jaw and perhaps for this reason he has been saved for now, perhaps with a defensive gesture. Not only that: the killer then took the cell phones of the two victims before escaping on the motorcycle.

Last night after the attack, the police started some searches in the homes of the victims. The motive is still missing, but some rumors speak of economic issues, investigating the past of the two victims and rumors of an appointment with some person that the two would have expected at the bar. Meanwhile, the Prefect of breaking latest news, Giancarlo Di Vincenzohas called a meeting of the provincial committee for public order and safety for today at 17.30.

The injured person is in critical condition

The 48-year-old injured in the ambush was transferred to the intensive care unit “in stable conditions, despite the severity, thanks to the commitment of the entire anesthetic, surgical and nursing team”. This was stated by the ASL of breaking latest news in a medical bulletin released in the morning. The man, reconstructs the health company, was “transported from 118 to the emergency room with multiple injuries from gunshot wounds” and arrived “in highly critical general conditions. After an initial stabilization of the haemodynamic and respiratory parameters and execution of Tac Total Body, the patient was taken to the operating room in an emergency regime. The patient arrived at the breaking latest news operating block, directed by Dr. Maria Rizzi, in very serious conditions due to hemorrhagic shock due to multiple interesting gunshot wounds thorax, abdomen, right upper limb and facial massif.

“Currently the patient is in a reserved prognosis, still in critical condition. The management of the Asl – concludes the note – thanks all the professionals involved for the enormous organizational effort and the important teamwork”