Ambush in the night in Naples, 44 year old shot dead – Campania

In the Santa Lucia area, the police investigate

(ANSA) – NAPLES, JULY 06 – A 44-year-old man, Pasquale Sesso, was killed last night in Naples in an ambush in the Santa Lucia area. The victim was hit by one of several shots fired while riding a scooter in via Solitaria. The victim was transported to the Vecchio Pellegrini hospital where he died. Investigations are underway on the incident by the Mobile Squad of the Naples Police Headquarters.

He had precedents for drug dealing and robbery Pasquale Sesso, the 44-year-old shot dead around midnight in the Santa Luca area, while riding a scooter. The investigators of the Naples Flying Squad, coordinated by the first manager Alfredo Fabbrocini, are already following a lead. The investigators do not believe that the 44-year-old, a robber of luxury watches, is placed in a particular Camorra clan even if, according to what has been learned, Sex was lately trying to climb positions in the underworld of the so-called Pallonetto area.

