Home » Amdocs EPS was in line with expectations, revenue in line with forecasts From Investing.com
News

Amdocs EPS was in line with expectations, revenue in line with forecasts From Investing.com

by admin
Amdocs EPS was in line with expectations, revenue in line with forecasts From Investing.com
© Amdocs PR Amdocs EPS results in line with expectations, revenues in line with forecasts

Investing.com – Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) reported second-quarter earnings per share of $1.47, in line with analyst estimates of $1.47. Revenue for the quarter was $1.22B versus consensus estimates of $1.22B.

Shares of Amdocs closed at $90.08, down -6.12% over the past 3 months and up 17.03% over the past 12 months.

Amdocs has received 3 positive earnings per share reviews and 1 negative EPS reviews in the past 90 days. See previous price reactions to Amdocs earnings Who.

Second InvestingProAmdocs Financial Health Score is “good performance“.

Check out Amdocs recent earnings performance and Amdocs financials Who.

Follow which companies are expected quarterly data in the Investing.com’s economic earnings calendar.

See also  Education pact, Minister Bianchi: "41 million for over 200 schools in the Neapolitan area"

You may also like

Universit degli Studi Mediterranea – Articles – Lecture...

Over the weekend, Urban Market invites you to...

Nóvita: they deliver three temporary environmental licenses for...

Paris charges against migrants and Madrid strikes hard...

Heat wave: What are the consequences suffered by...

La Dian alerts for fraudulent calls and emails...

Pictet AM sees “secular cycle” of new opportunities...

The Government of Spain convenes an extraordinary Council...

To track assets of corrupt public servants, technical...

Gunman who killed 8 people in Texas mall...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy