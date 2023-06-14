Home » Amendment of Local Government Act, Mayor Karachi’s request to stop election rejected
Wednesday June 14, 2023, 1:25 p.m

Karachi: The Sindh High Court rejected the request to stop the election of the mayor of Karachi by amending the Local Government Act.

The Sindh High Court rejected Jamaat-e-Islami’s request for an injunction against the amendment of the Local Government Act.

According to private TV, a hearing was held in the Sindh High Court on the petition against the amendment of the Local Government Act.

According to the schedule, the mayor’s election will be held tomorrow, the court adjourned the hearing till June 22.

The Sindh High Court rejected the request for an injunction against the mayoral election.

According to private TV, the court upheld the notification to conduct the polling of the mayor and chairman as per the schedule and postponed the hearing till June 22.

