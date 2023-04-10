Nine months after the project to reform the Electoral Code was filed. Tomorrow the First Committee of the Senate plans to finally start its debate, where the promoters, including the Government that supports the initiative, must build consensus to move it forward, despite major changes to the articles, as proposed by the speakers.

The statutory law project was filed by the Government, the registrar Alexander Vega Rocha and the National Electoral Council, and despite the fact that the Executive gave it an ‘urgent message’ with the intention that a new Electoral Code will enter into force in the elections regional elections this year, the opposition and, even, in the government coalition the Green Alliance, asked that due to the caliber of the initiative and its implications it be discussed without eagerness.

In addition, in parallel in the last legislative period, the political reform was processed, which undoubtedly ‘stole’ space for the purpose of renewing the old Electoral Code of 1986.

Several parties also criticized that the reform to the Electoral Code included adjustments that have to do with the Civil Registry.

Precisely because of the criticism for including provisions of the Civil Registry in the reform, the National Registrar asked the president of the First Committee of the Senate, Fabio Amín, to accept the request of the Minister of the Interior, Alfonso Prada, to exclude from the text what is related to this matter.

While on November 24, 2022, the Minister of the Interior presented a communication to Congress in which he informed of the decision of the National Government to withdraw the urgent message initially filed for this project.

During the legislative recess, the speakers held new meetings to discuss the articles for the first debate, in which they agreed on a new article that included the concerns raised, among which it was agreed, for example, to eliminate the articles that corresponded to the registration and identification part, maintaining those that were approved by the Congress of the Republic in the processing of the Electoral Code bill issued in 2020, which was approved, but fell into the study of the Constitutional Court due to processing defects , among others, for carrying it out as ordinary law and not statutory, as appropriate.

Decree Law 2241 of 1986, by which the Electoral Code is adopted, was conceived to regulate popular elections at a time when our democracy was founded on the bipartisanship inherited from the National Front, and on the exclusive manifestation of the vote with the presence of the citizen, through the manipulation of an electoral ballot and with manual scrutiny of votes, remembers the paper for the first debate.

The most important changes

The presentation includes among the functions of the National Electoral Council to nullify the irregular registration of identity cards.

It also reverses one of the provisions considered most important in the original text of the reform, which is that the members of the National Electoral Council are elected by the Council of State.

The paper maintains the election of these magistrates in the Congress of the Republic, despite the fact that for years different electoral commissions have insisted that it is inconvenient for parliamentarians to choose who will monitor the parties of which they are part.

In the same way, the presentation includes a paragraph in which it establishes that; “The Registrar may not directly or indirectly influence the appointment or removal of CNE personnel or the budget management of that entity.”

Regarding the modification of the data in the new electoral census that is proposed, the fixed paper that citizens and young people between 14 and 17 years of age will be able to do so on the manifested data.

The original text gave this possibility to young people between 14 and 28 years of age.

The paper adds a paragraph on the significant groups of citizens and promoters of the blank vote, where it leaves the National Electoral Council to regulate matters related to the approval of the name and logo of the registration committees, as well as their registration.

On the other hand, the paper deletes the provision that candidates can only request endorsement in political organizations where they are formally registered as militants during the three months immediately prior to registration.

In what has to do with the scrutiny commissions, the paper adds that the Electoral Organization must guarantee training, at least 30 hours of intensity and attendance will be mandatory.

Unjustified absence will be penalized with a fine of one to three current legal monthly minimum wages.

However, the paper maintains key aspects of the original text, such as extending voting hours until 5 in the afternoon, early voting and the regulation of polls.