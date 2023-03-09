Thursday March 9, 2023, 6:24 PM

Washington (International Desk) America has advised everyone to show restraint on the political tension in Pakistan.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price said that we are aware of the clashes in Lahore and encourage everyone to exercise restraint.

During the weekly press briefing in Washington DC, Ned Price said that Pakistan will have to take steps to get funding from the IMF. For this, Pakistan should continue the process of completing the reforms agreed with the IMF.

Ned Price said that we believe that bringing reforms will create better investment opportunities in Pakistan, but more important than investment are technologies, improving the administrative system brings foreign investment.

On the clashes between PTI workers and the police in Lahore, Ned Price said that we are aware of the clashes in Lahore and encourage everyone to exercise restraint. We pray for the speedy recovery of those who were injured in yesterday’s violent incidents.