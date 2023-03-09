Home News America advises everyone to exercise restraint on the political tension in Pakistan
News

America advises everyone to exercise restraint on the political tension in Pakistan

by admin
America advises everyone to exercise restraint on the political tension in Pakistan

Pakistan is an ally of America in many fields. File photo

Thursday March 9, 2023, 6:24 PM

Washington (International Desk) America has advised everyone to show restraint on the political tension in Pakistan.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price said that we are aware of the clashes in Lahore and encourage everyone to exercise restraint.

During the weekly press briefing in Washington DC, Ned Price said that Pakistan will have to take steps to get funding from the IMF. For this, Pakistan should continue the process of completing the reforms agreed with the IMF.

Ned Price said that we believe that bringing reforms will create better investment opportunities in Pakistan, but more important than investment are technologies, improving the administrative system brings foreign investment.

On the clashes between PTI workers and the police in Lahore, Ned Price said that we are aware of the clashes in Lahore and encourage everyone to exercise restraint. We pray for the speedy recovery of those who were injured in yesterday’s violent incidents.

See also

My heart cried tears of blood when PTI worker died, file photo

The one who calls me grandmother is Nawaz Sharif’s age, if he had made good decisions, he would have been grandfather today. Address to workers

See also  University, the rector Salvatore Cuzzocrea is the new president of Crui: "Let's start again from the researchers"

You may also like

The portal website of Jinan Municipal Government focuses...

MIOCINEMA – An exhibition dedicated to Giacomo Abbruzzese

Gustavo Petro asked to lift arrest warrants for...

Stablecoin and Ether “will become commodities”, reiterates the...

Up to 75% discount on food items during...

“I am the one chosen to represent the...

The temperature in the central and eastern regions...

‘possible to eradicate papillomavirus-related tumours’

Lahore High Court: Suspension of ban on broadcast...

They should wear it

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy