America contributes 3 billion to the climate fund

Hespress Environment and Sciences Photo: AFP Hespress – AFP on Saturday, December 2, 2023 – 11:50

US Vice President Kamala Harris announced, on Saturday, during the United Nations Climate Conference (COP-28) held in Dubai, that she would contribute three billion dollars to the “Green Climate Fund,” after the richest country in the world stopped contributing to it for years.

Harris, who represents the US President at the conference, said: “I am proud to announce a new commitment of three billion dollars to the Green Climate Fund.”

The last time Washington contributed to this fund was in 2014 during the era of former President Barack Obama, and the contribution was worth $3 billion, while many other countries renewed their contributions at this time.

UAE Climate United States

